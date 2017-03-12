Local
Did You Remember to Set Your Clock Forward One Hour [Poll]

Jodi Berry
Tired Black businessman sleeping near laptop

Daylight savings time is here, its loved by some and disliked by others. So what does it do to the body? There have been studies that show it not only costs us a precious hour of sleep, but stresses our minds and bodies and raises the risk of accidents by sleep-deprived motorists.

How do you remedy the loss of one hour of sleep? Go into work a bit later or when the sun comes up. Better yet, a 15 to 20 minute “power nap” on Monday may help with many of symptoms of sleep deprivation.

Cheer up Monday March 13, is “National Napping Day.”

DST , Nationa Napping Day , sleep deprivation

