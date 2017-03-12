Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

SNL Spoof: What Would Happen If Aliens Invaded Under Trump

2 hours ago

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Saturday Night Live - Season 42

Source: NBC / Getty

Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live to answer an important hypothetical question. What would happen if aliens invaded under Trump? The episode kicks off with a look into the future. The year is 2018, and aliens have invaded Earth and U.S. troops look to the president for inspiration.

Watch below!

Must Read:
Say What Now? Megyn Kelly Thinks She Has What It Takes To Be The Next Oprah
Idris Elba Demands U.K. To Address Lack Of Diversity In British TV

aliens , Baldwin , snl , trump

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading SNL Spoof: What Would Happen If Aliens Invaded Under Trump

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SNL Spoof: What Would Happen If Aliens Invaded…
 2 hours ago
2016 BET Experience - BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game presented by Sprite
Apparently, The Hosts Of “Sports Center” Love “A…
 1 day ago
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 2 days ago
Sanaa Lathan Stuns At Premiere Of FOX Drama…
 2 days ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 2 days ago
Ciara In Car Accident! [UPDATE]
 2 days ago
Nicki Minaj Responds To Remy Ma, Gives Her…
 2 days ago
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
Update: When You’re On Live Television And Your…
 2 days ago
Man Who Was Jailed For Threatening To Kill…
 2 days ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 2 days ago
Spring Forward This Sunday at 2am
 2 days ago
Celebrity Makeup Artist Sam Fine Shares His Beauty Secrets
 2 days ago
Video: Leesville Road Middle School Students Racist Rant…
 2 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 3 days ago
Photos