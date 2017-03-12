SNL Spoof: What Would Happen If Aliens Invaded Under Trump

Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live to answer an important hypothetical question. What would happen if aliens invaded under Trump? The episode kicks off with a look into the future. The year is 2018, and aliens have invaded Earth and U.S. troops look to the president for inspiration.

Watch below!

Must Read:

Say What Now? Megyn Kelly Thinks She Has What It Takes To Be The Next Oprah

Idris Elba Demands U.K. To Address Lack Of Diversity In British TV

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: