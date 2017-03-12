Faith Evans Opens Up About Breakup With Stevie J

After knowing and working with Stevie J for over ten years, Faith Evans obliged to starting a relationship with the reality star music producer.

On Leave it to Stevie, the couple made it official after Stevie told Faith he’d changed his problematic ways.

But recently the couple broke up and Stevie had been spotted with his ex-girlfriend, Joseline Hernandez. The pair welcomed a child a few months ago and appear to have reconciled just in time for the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

“I don’t know what made me even finally say okay, but he convinced me, I ain’t even gonna lie,” said Faith on The Breakfast Club.

As reported by Essence, when the hosts probed the typically guarded singer shared the story of how her longtime friendship with the mega producer and reality star went from platonic to romantic over time, mostly at his insistence. At first, she said, she didn’t pay much attention to his advances.

“You know, I’m like, ‘you know I’m not about all the craziness. If I’m going to be in a relationship, it’s gotta be a serious one. You know?’ And I think probably for a few months he definitely went through the convincing and not getting a real response. You know, just, even though I was brushing him off, [he was] like, ‘no for real I really wanna be with you, I love you.’ And I’m like, ‘I love you too, but I don’t know if I wanna be with you.’ You know what I’m saying?”

Adding, “I still love him; I love him as a friend,” she added. “I love him but it’s not like I’m in love with him… I just don’t like the drama and I think he might be a little bit addicted to the drama.”

