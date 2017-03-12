Entertainment News
LeBron Shows Love To His Philanthropist Wife, Savannah James

23 hours ago

Lebron and Savannah James

LeBron James is not shy when it comes to showing love to his wife, Savannah. The NBA champion posted a heartfelt message to his high school sweetheart for all her dedication.

“Mrs. James!!! Wife, mother, businesswoman, philanthropist,” he says. “You embody the spirit of the modern woman. I am so proud of you & proud to be your side kick. #myqueen #mycenter #justagirlfromakron #fireismine #therealstar #jamesgang”


The 33-year-old is currently working toward the playoffs with his team the Cleveland Cavaliers, which tends to be an intense time in the league. But while he’s working on the court, Mrs. James is doing the same off the court.

On Wednesday Savannah announced the start of her Women of Our Future mentorship program that will launch first at her alma mater, Akron’s Buchtel High School.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the aim of the program dubbed WOOF, is to help young women in Akron navigate their teen years with one-on-one mentoring and academic support. The goal is to encourage participants to pursue their studies and a college education. The first group in the program includes 16 Buchtel High School students who are each paired with a mentor.

Love to see a power couple at work.

