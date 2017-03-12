Beyoncé and Mother, Tina Lawson Surprise Alvin Ailey Dancers

Tina Lawson is all about uplifting black girls, like she did for her insanely talented daughters Beyoncé and Solange. On Saturday she took her mentorship group of nine girls to see an Alvin Ailey performance in Los Angeles— and Beyoncé came along!

“Backstage after the Alvin Ailey dancers performance it was magnificent,” Tina captioned the photo of her with her girls. “With my beautiful Tina’s Angels and with a few of the mentors. My very gracious daughter who met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day!”

“When Beyoncé surprises you back stage!!!,” another caption reads with a video of Bey meeting the dancer. “The Alvin Ailey Dancers are the most beautiful and Talented and gracious Human Beings. I was honored to meet them and they were so nice and patient to my girls!!!”

The glowing, pregnant star also took time for selfies— looking beautiful as ever.

The Alvin Ailey Dance Theater has been in existence since 1958, getting its name from eponymous founder Alvin Ailey. Born in Texas, like Beyoncé, Ailey is credited for revolutionizing African-American participation in 20th-century concert dance.

