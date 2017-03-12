Entertainment News
Monica Claims Someone Was Sent To Ruin Recent Performance

1 day ago

Monica Denise Brown

Source: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty


Monica took to the stage on Friday to do a special performance for R. Kelly on the Colombia, SC leg of his tour. While there, the singer claims someone attempted to “sabotage” her show, but it’s not made clear who did it, what they did, or why.


“Hahaha…,” she starts off the caption. “Tonight was everything!!! Thank you @rkelly for having me!! So crazy somebody tried to sabotage me being on the show & you stood for me, then the crowd rocked with me!! Arena was thick and the love was real!! Thank you Columbia … Tonight was really EVERYTHING.. y’all don’t want to miss these shows.. #MoreToCome”

The only public beef we know of regarding Monica is with fellow R&B singer, Brandy. But last month Monica extended a virtual olive branch with a sentimental post, picturing the two back in the day.

We should also note that being an R.Kelly concert, there’s no telling who was plotting against her.

In February Monica, Brandy and a long list of R&B performers participated in the Soulquarius concert in Orange County, CA. Despite the rain, the show was said to be a success.

