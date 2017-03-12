SportsCenter’s Tribute To ‘A Different World’ Is Giving Us Life!

We’ve always loved ESPN’s Jemele Hill and Michael Smith, but on Friday the duo gave us the best reason to be their biggest fans. They remade the intro to A Different World—and it was everything!

The co-hosts of SC6 pretty much killed it sinking into their characters. Not to mention they were joined by Dawnn Lewis’ Jaleessa, Sinbad’s Coach Walter, Darryl M. Bell’s Ron and Glynn Turman’s Colonel Taylor. ESPN regulars including Hannah Storm, Cari Champion, Kevin Neghandi, Kevin Scott and Elle Duncan joined in on the fun too.

On Friday, Hill shared the video on her Facebook page and Smith debuted it on Twitter with the “mic drop” icon before it aired on their show.

And folks were definitely here for it:

Real talk – I knew I was being blessed when I got the opportunity to write the A Different World Theme Song more… https://t.co/KzOkuugRp5 — Dawnn Lewis (@dawnn_lewis) March 11, 2017

Can we take a Moment to appreciate how @jemelehill & @michaelsmith are putting the culture on Espn. That Different World intro was AWESOME — Uncle L (@NotoriousNerd) March 11, 2017

@dawnn_lewis @espn A great and legendary show! One of my favorites ever! A Different World! — G. Chris Brown (@GChrisB1990) March 11, 2017

Thank you @jemelehill & @michaelsmith for Always representing our culture.The tribute to 'A Different World' should be on #sctop10 @espn !! — Jessica Roland, MPA (@officialjroland) March 11, 2017

The opening to #TheSix on @espn was awesome! Loved the theme of A Different World! Ran downstairs when I heard it on TV and was surprised! — Karmen Robinson (@KarmenLRobinson) March 10, 2017

Yoo the different world skit on sportscenter is great🤣!! @SC_ESPN — Vic Damone Jr (@Ny_Genius) March 10, 2017

The 6 o'clock Sportscenter started with a remake of the opening of A Different World and it was spot on. Well done ESPN! #thesix #SC6 — Ken Franchi (@kfranchi76) March 11, 2017

Great job!

