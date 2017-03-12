SportsCenter’s Tribute To ‘A Different World’ Is Giving Us Life!

ESPN's Jemele Hill and Michael Smith were joined by the show's original cast members Dawnn Lewis, Sinbad, Darryl M. Bell and Glynn Turman.

19 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
We’ve always loved ESPN’s Jemele Hill and Michael Smith, but on Friday the duo gave us the best reason to be their biggest fans. They remade the intro to A Different World—and it was everything!

 

The co-hosts of SC6 pretty much killed it sinking into their characters. Not to mention they were joined by Dawnn Lewis’ Jaleessa, Sinbad’s Coach Walter, Darryl M. Bell’s Ron and Glynn Turman’s Colonel Taylor. ESPN regulars including Hannah Storm, Cari Champion, Kevin Neghandi, Kevin Scott and Elle Duncan joined in on the fun too.

On Friday, Hill shared the video on her Facebook page and Smith debuted it on Twitter with the “mic drop” icon before it aired on their show.

And folks were definitely here for it:


Great job!

