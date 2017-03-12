SportsCenter’s Tribute To ‘A Different World’ Is Giving Us Life!

We’ve always loved ESPN’s Jemele Hill and Michael Smith, but on Friday the duo gave us the best reason to be their biggest fans. They remade the intro to A Different World—and it was everything!
The co-hosts of SC6 pretty much killed it sinking into their characters. Not to mention they were joined by Dawnn Lewis’ Jaleessa, Sinbad’s Coach Walter, Darryl M. Bell’s Ron and Glynn Turman’s Colonel Taylor. ESPN regulars including Hannah Storm, Cari Champion, Kevin Neghandi, Kevin Scott and Elle Duncan joined in on the fun too.
On Friday, Hill shared the video on her Facebook page and Smith debuted it on Twitter with the “mic drop” icon before it aired on their show.
And folks were definitely here for it:
Great job!
RELATED NEWS:
Why Lupita Nyong’o’s ‘Coming To America’-Themed Party Was Everything!
Samuel L. Jackson’s Take On Ben Carson’s Slavery Comments: ‘Muthaf***a Please’
Biggie’s Mom Says It ‘Still Hurts’ That His Death Is A Mystery 20 Years Later
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
10 photos Launch gallery
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech
1 of 10
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”
2 of 10
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”
3 of 10
4. “You have distracted from my creative process”
4 of 10
5. “Ima let you finish….”
5 of 10
6. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”
6 of 10
7. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”
7 of 10
8. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”
8 of 10
9. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”
9 of 10
10. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”
10 of 10