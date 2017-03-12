Rest In Power: Sister Sledge Singer Joni Dies At 60

Rest In Power: Sister Sledge Singer Joni Dies At 60

The "We Are Family" singer was found unresponsive by a friend at her home in Phoenix, Arizona.

22 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Joni Sledge, the singer best-known for “We Are Family,” has died at the age of 60.

According to BBC News, Sledge, who formed Sister Sledge with her three siblings in 1971, was found unresponsive by a friend at her home in Phoenix, Arizona, her publicist said. It’s unknown at this time what caused her death, but her publicist stressed that Jodi hadn’t been sick.

On Saturday night, her family released news of Joni’s death on Facebook: “Yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We are saddened to inform you that our dear sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin, Joni passed away yesterday. We miss her and hurt for her presence, her radiance, and the sincerity with which she loved and embraced life.”

The group was slated to perform in Los Angeles next week.

In 1971, Joni and her three sisters Debbie, Kim and Kathy formed the group Sister Sledge in their hometown of Pittsburg, The Hollywood Reporter noted. In addition to their 1978 Grammy-nominated banger “We Are Family,” the group was also known for “He’s the Greatest Dancer,” “Lost in Music” and a cover of the Motown classic “My Guy.”

Sledge is survived by her adult son, sisters and other family.

RIP Joni. You will be missed.

