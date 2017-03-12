Lifestyle
Chicago Newspaper Blasted Over Story About Chance The Rapper’s Child Support Issues

The Grammy-winning artist told the "Chicago Sun-Times" to "get the f--k back" for their hit piece.

A few days after Chance The Rapper donated $1 million dollars to Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago Sun-Times published a hit-piece claiming that the rapper has child support issues.

In Mary Mitchell’s article, she writes that the Grammy-winning artist is currently going through a “messy split from the mother of his 18-month-old daughter threatens to overshadow the positive vibes created by his $1 million donation to the Chicago Public Schools.” She also drives this point down by stressing that the rapper does take care of his family but that there isn’t a permanent court-appointed payment plan.

As Billboard noted the story claimed that Kirsten Corley—who is currently unemployed—is seeking temporary child support, as well as money to purchase a home, furniture and a new car.

“Kirsten is essentially being held hostage in Chancelor’s residence as, on one hand, he will not assist her with the support necessary to obtain her own residence unless this entire matter is resolved on his terms, yet on the other hand, Kirsten does not have knowledge of what specific objections Chancelor has to her counter proposal and therefore, it would be impossible to resolve.”

Yeah she tried it, but Chance finished it. In a now-deleted video posted on his Instragram, he told the paper to stay out of his personal business.

“Y’all better do y’all jobs and stop worrying about how good my family is,” he said. “Just a friendly reminder. Don’t let anybody get between you and your family…Sun-Times, get the f–k back.’” 

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say too:

 

