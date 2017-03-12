MIT’s Admissions Video Features Black Woman Superhero

News One
MIT’s Admissions Video Features Black Woman Superhero

Marvel Comics character Riri Williams’ appearance in the video highlights the importance of representation.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is known for creating innovative videos to inform applicants about when admissions decisions will be revealed. This year’s video featured Marvel Comics character Riri Williams—a African-American teenage superhero, reports Digital Trends.

From Digital Trends:

This time around, the short film features Marvel Comics character Riri Williams — the teenage girl who briefly served as the new Iron Man before becoming the armored superhero Ironheart — as she studies at MIT, assembles her armored suit, and takes it for a test flight to deliver admissions letters.

Titled “Not all heroes wear capes — but some carry tubes (Pi Day 2017),” the video references MIT’s tradition of sending out the admissions letters in tubes, and delivering them on March 14, a date also known as Pi Day.

In the video, MIT student Ayomide F. takes on the role of Williams, who was introduced in the May 2016 issue of Invincible Iron Man. A 15-year-old engineering prodigy attending MIT, Williams built her own suit of Iron Man armor from equipment she stole around campus and caught Tony Stark’s eye after apprehending a pair of escaped inmates while wearing the armor. In Marvel Comics lore, she eventually filled in for Tony when he became sick and took the name Ironheart as her superhero nickname.

Watch the video below.


 

Riri Williams’ cameo in the video speaks volumes about the importance of representation.

SOURCE: Digital Trends

Marvel Promotes STEM Education For Students Of Color

Ta-Nehisi Coates To Pen New Black Panther Comic Book Series For Marvel

Photos