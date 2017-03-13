TJMS
Home > TJMS

New Michael Brown Video Generates More Questions About His Death

5 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

A second surveillance video has emerged in the Michael Brown shooting. The 18-year-old Ferguson, MIssouri, teenager was killed by policeman Darren Wilson on August 9, 2015 after what has been described as a “strong-arm” robbery at a convenience store earlier that day. This video, which was dismissed as having no bearing on the case by Ferguson police, seems to add to the question of what really led to Brown’s confrontation with Wilson that day.

The New York Times reports:

In the two and a half years since Michael Brown, a black 18-year-old, was shot and killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Mo., the explosive case has been parsed in intricate detail. Witnesses offered varying descriptions of the fatal encounter. Investigators examined bloodstain evidence on the street where Mr. Brown died. And the police released a security video from a nearby store that showed Mr. Brown pushing a worker and taking cigarillos minutes before the shooting.

But a second, previously unreported video from that same convenience store included in a new documentary is raising new questions about what happened in the hours before the shooting on Aug. 9, 2014.

The footage shows Mr. Brown entering the store, Ferguson Market and Liquor, shortly after 1 a.m. on the day he died. He approaches the counter, hands over an item that appears to be a small bag and takes a shopping sack filled with cigarillos. Mr. Brown is shown walking toward the door with the sack, then turning around and handing the cigarillos back across the counter before exiting.

Jason Pollock, a documentary filmmaker who acquired the new tape, says the footage challenges the police narrative that Mr. Brown committed a strong-armed robbery when he returned to the store around noon that day. Instead, Mr. Pollock believes that the new video shows Mr. Brown giving a small bag of marijuana to store employees and receiving cigarillos in return as part of a negotiated deal. Mr. Pollock said Mr. Brown left the cigarillos behind the counter for safekeeping.

“There was some type of exchange, for one thing, for another,” Lesley McSpadden, Mr. Brown’s mother, says in Mr. Pollock’s documentary, “Stranger Fruit,” which premiered Saturday at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Tex., and examines the shooting from the family’s perspective.

But Jay Kanzler, a lawyer for the convenience store and its employees, strongly disputes that version of events, and said the new footage is unrelated to Mr. Brown’s later visit to the store.

“There was no transaction,” Mr. Kanzler said. “There was no understanding. No agreement. Those folks didn’t sell him cigarillos for pot. The reason he gave it back is he was walking out the door with unpaid merchandise and they wanted it back.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Black people and police brutality , Ferguson Police , michael brown , Stranger Fruit documentary , sxsw

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading New Michael Brown Video Generates More Questions About His Death

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SNL Spoof: What Would Happen If Aliens Invaded…
 18 hours ago
2016 BET Experience - BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game presented by Sprite
Apparently, The Hosts Of “Sports Center” Love “A…
 2 days ago
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 2 days ago
Sanaa Lathan Stuns At Premiere Of FOX Drama…
 2 days ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 3 days ago
Ciara In Car Accident! [UPDATE]
 3 days ago
Nicki Minaj Responds To Remy Ma, Gives Her…
 3 days ago
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
Update: When You’re On Live Television And Your…
 3 days ago
Man Who Was Jailed For Threatening To Kill…
 3 days ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 3 days ago
Spring Forward This Sunday at 2am
 3 days ago
Celebrity Makeup Artist Sam Fine Shares His Beauty Secrets
 3 days ago
Video: Leesville Road Middle School Students Racist Rant…
 3 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 3 days ago
Photos