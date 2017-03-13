Local
Charlotte Beauty Store Owner Chokes Customer Accused Of Stealing Lashes…Boycott Planned

Karen Clark
On Thursday, a woman was accused of stealing lashes from a Charlotte beauty supply store. In the video, you can hear the woman telling the owner of Missa Beauty, Sung Ho Lim , to check her bag for the items. At some point, there is shoving and the man struggles with the African-American woman before kicking and choking her.

The store owner has filed charges against the woman. No arrests have been made.

Community activists have called for a boycott of the store after viewing the treatment of the woman in the video. The owner of the store says he plans to apologize to the woman today.

“I don’t know, it just happened. I went crazy,” Lim said. “No matter what the reason, I feel very sorry to her and to them.”

 

 

