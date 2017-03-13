Charlotte Beauty Store Owner Chokes Customer Accused Of Stealing Lashes…Boycott Planned

On Thursday, a woman was accused of stealing lashes from a Charlotte beauty supply store. In the video, you can hear the woman telling the owner of Missa Beauty, Sung Ho Lim , to check her bag for the items. At some point, there is shoving and the man struggles with the African-American woman before kicking and choking her.

The store owner has filed charges against the woman. No arrests have been made.

Community activists have called for a boycott of the store after viewing the treatment of the woman in the video. The owner of the store says he plans to apologize to the woman today.

“I don’t know, it just happened. I went crazy,” Lim said. “No matter what the reason, I feel very sorry to her and to them.”

NAACP rallies tomorrow at 2pm across from MISSHA Hair Supply after african-american women falsely accused and assaulted.#Blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/7Oows1toaW — NAACP Charlotte Meck (@CharlotteNAACP1) March 12, 2017

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark