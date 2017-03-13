Entertainment News
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Cancel Baltimore Concert

March 13, 2017

Foxy NC staff
Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey were set to perform at Royal Farms Arena on March 15, but the concert has been canceled due to Richie’s recent knee surgery.

“When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body,” Richie said in a statement. “Unfortunately, my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100 percent ready to start the tour next month. I don’t want to disappoint my fans, and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”

He and Mariah Carey’s “All the Hits” tour dates have been rescheduled, but shortened due to each of their tight schedules. Baltimore didn’t make the new list of tour stops, but nearby cities have. See the rescheduled tour dates below…

All the Hits Rescheduled Tour Dates

July 21 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

July 22 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 27 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

July 30 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

August 3 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 4 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

August 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

August 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

August 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinity Energy Arena

August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

August 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 24 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

August 26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 1 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

September 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

September 5 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

