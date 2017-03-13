Celeb Parents Walked The Orange Carpet With Their Kids At Kids’ Choice Awards

The Kids’ Choice Awards were last night and some of our fave celebrity families hit the orange carpet.

Kevin Hart and his kids

Lamar Odom and his kids

Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey and their twins

Blac Chyna and her son

David Justice and his daughter

