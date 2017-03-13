Entertainment News
Celeb Parents Walked The Orange Carpet With Their Kids At Kids’ Choice Awards

Karen Clark
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

The Kids’ Choice Awards were last night and some of our fave celebrity families hit the orange carpet.

Kevin Hart and his kids

Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

 

Lamar Odom and his kids

Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

 

Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey and their twins

Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

 

Blac Chyna and her son

Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

 

David Justice and his daughter

Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

 

Kids' Choice Awards

Photos