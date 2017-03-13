National
The #HellChallenge Is The Latest Prank Teens Are Trying With Their Parents

Karen Clark
Communication technology

Source: Petar Chernaev / Getty

If your teen texts you or questions you about the word “hell” being a curse word, it’s all part of the latest internet challenge.

Here are some of the reactions. *put your headphones on if you’re listening at work because some of these parents get VERY upset and use adult language…naturally*

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

