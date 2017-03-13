Entertainment News
Tyra Banks Takes Over Nick Cannon’s Post On ‘America’s Got Talent’

The model/media mogul will take over as host in place of Nick Cannon.

Model and media mogul Tyra Banks has been named the new host of ‘America’s Got Talent.’

She is taking over for Nick Cannon, who abruptly left the show after 8 years because of a falling out with the network.

Cannon announced he was leaving the show last month, after NBC allegedly threatened to take away his job, after the comedian used a racial slur during a Showtime special.

Banks, who is a former host/creator of ‘America’s Next Top Model,’ will be taking over in his absence.

Co-host Howie Mandel announced Banks’ role on the show via Twitter:

Tyra also posted the news on her Twitter page:

