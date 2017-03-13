Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Show Us How To Co-Parent Stylishly

Mariah Carey showed up with former husband Nick Cannon to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards with their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

This is how you co-parent!

Mariah Carey wore matching navy blue Adidas dresses and Sophia Webster winged shoes. Mariah Carey opted for the winged heels while Monroe wore the ballet flat version and paired her look with white tights. Athleisure is making it’s way to the red carpet! Some comments on Instagram disapproved of Mimi’s outfit and we’re like:

She’s giving us major, Emancipation of Mimi vibes!

Nick Cannon stepped out in a limited orange athleisure set which is a collaboration between. His outfit matched his son, Moroccan. Instagram has been swirling with comments, suggesting this look has an illuminati feel with the beast print on the ensemble. Beauties, what do you think: Illuminati or just a monster figure?

Beauties, while we are definitely feeling their parenting, let us know if you are loving these looks!

