GOP Rep. Steve King Let’s His Racist Flag Fly Again

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

GOP Rep. Steve King Let’s His Racist Flag Fly Again

"We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies," he tweeted Sunday.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

U.S. Rep. Steve King (Iowa-R) came under fire Sunday after tweeting support for White nationalism, The New York Times reports.

King tweeted an article from the Voice of Europe website about Geert Wilders, a far-right Dutch politician who supports barring Muslim immigrants and banning the Quran in the Netherlands. According to the Times, Wilders has also called Moroccan immigrants “scum.”

“Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny,” King’s tweet read. “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

The line tipped further after David Duke, a former Klu Klux Klansman, tweeted in support of King’s xenophobic endorsement.

King’s comments undoubtedly created a wave of criticism over social media and re-affirmed the congressman’s commitment in disseminating racist propaganda.

Several people on Twitter called for Iowa voters to support Kim Weaver, a democrat who recently lost to King in the 2016 election. Weaver plans to run against King again in the midterm election.

King’s recent tweet adds to a list of racist antics made by the congressman.

During a MSNBC panel discussion in July King made headlines when he suggested White people were the only group to properly contribute to civilization.

“I’d ask you to go back through history and figure out where are these contributions that have been made by these other categories of people that you are talking about,” King said. “Where did any other subgroup of people contribute more to civilization?”

A few weeks prior King voiced support against a bill that would introduce Harriet Tubman as the face of the $20 bill.

And in 2013 King ridiculously argued that for every successful child of undocumented immigrants, there were 100 others with “calves the size of cantaloupes” from hauling marijuana, in an argument against immigration reform.

King’s fourth public offense on Sunday suggests he’s way past the time limitations of a strike out.

Sound off in the comments below.

SOURCE: The New York Times, The Des Moines Register

SEE ALSO:

Michael Eric Dyson: ‘Steve King & Bill O’Reilly Are Reproducing The Pathology Of White Supremacy’

Rep. Steve King’s ‘Subgroups’ Comment Is Evidence Of White Supremacist Mentality At RNC

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

David Duke , racism , Rep. Steve King , White Nationalism

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 1 hour ago
Skai Jackson Serves Up Young Hollywood Style At…
 1 hour ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Serayah Steps Out In Stripes…
 2 hours ago
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Celeb Parents Walked The Orange Carpet With Their…
 2 hours ago
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Show Us How…
 2 hours ago
Tyra Banks Takes Over Nick Cannon’s Post On…
 3 hours ago
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Cancel Baltimore Concert
 4 hours ago
Never Seen Before Footage Of Michael Brown On…
 20 hours ago
SportsCenter’s Tribute To ‘A Different World’ Is Giving…
 22 hours ago
‘Go Back to the Fields of Alabama’: Racist…
 24 hours ago
Rest In Power: Sister Sledge Singer Joni Dies…
 1 day ago
Chicago Newspaper Blasted Over Story About Chance The…
 1 day ago
Faith Evans Opens Up About Breakup With Stevie J
 1 day ago
LeBron Shows Love To His Philanthropist Wife, Savannah James
 1 day ago
Photos