Dionne Warwick Urges Older Women To Practice Safe Sex, Get Tested

TJMS
The legendary Dionne Warwick calls into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about the importance of HIV testing, her work with the Acria organization and the shocking statistics surrounding women over 50 contracting the disease.

