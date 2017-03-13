Dionne Warwick Urges Older Women To Practice Safe Sex, Get Tested

The legendary Dionne Warwick calls into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about the importance of HIV testing, her work with the Acria organization and the shocking statistics surrounding women over 50 contracting the disease.
A Tribute to Folks We Lost to AIDS
19 photos Launch gallery
A Tribute to Folks We Lost to AIDS
1. Alvin Ailey 1931-19891 of 19
2. Franklyn Seales 1952-19902 of 19
3. Jermaine Stewart 1957-19973 of 19
4. Kevin Peter Hall 1955-19914 of 19
5. Gia Carangi 1960-19865 of 19
6. Arthur Ashe 1943-19936 of 19
7. Larry Riley 1953-19927 of 19
8. Fela Kuti 1938-19978 of 19
9. Willi Smith 1948-19879 of 19
10. Sharon Redd 1945-199210 of 19
11. Pedro Zamora 1972-199411 of 19
12. David Hampton 1964-200312 of 19
13. Yvonne Vera 1964-200513 of 19
14. Freddie Mercury 1946-199114 of 19
15. Perry Watkins 1948-199615 of 19
16. Anthony Perkins 1932-199216 of 19
17. Max Robinson 1939-198817 of 19
18. Rick Aviles 1952-199518 of 19
19. Robert Reed 1932-199219 of 19
(Photo credit: EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)
