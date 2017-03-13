Jurnee Smollett-Bell: It’s An ‘Honor’ To Be On ‘Underground’

Photo by

TJMS
Home > TJMS

Jurnee Smollett-Bell: It’s An ‘Honor’ To Be On ‘Underground’

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Jurnee Smollett-Bell is kicking butt in season two of the hit series Underground (and we like it)

The new mom called into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss her role on the show, motherhood, her career longevity, and what else to expect this season.

Check out the interview below and catch our recaps every Thursday!


Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family

20 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family

Continue reading Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family

Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family

jurnee smollett-bell , Underground , underground season 2

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 13 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Rasheeda To Go…
 14 hours ago
Skai Jackson Serves Up Young Hollywood Style At…
 1 day ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Serayah Steps Out In Stripes…
 1 day ago
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Celeb Parents Walked The Orange Carpet With Their…
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Show Us How…
 1 day ago
Tyra Banks Takes Over Nick Cannon’s Post On…
 1 day ago
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Cancel Baltimore Concert
 1 day ago
Never Seen Before Footage Of Michael Brown On…
 2 days ago
SportsCenter’s Tribute To ‘A Different World’ Is Giving…
 2 days ago
‘Go Back to the Fields of Alabama’: Racist…
 2 days ago
Rest In Power: Sister Sledge Singer Joni Dies…
 2 days ago
Chicago Newspaper Blasted Over Story About Chance The…
 2 days ago
Photos