Aisha Hinds On ‘Underground’: ‘We Have No Choice But To Support’ Projects About Slavery

3/14/17- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with the newest star of WGN America’s Underground, Aisha Hinds, to talk about her role as Harriet Tubman and how important a slave narrative will always be to African-Americans.
What do you say to people who criticize slave films/series?
“It’s understandable. We’re inundated with imagery that continues to feel like we’re being demoralized. What I try to tell people is listen, we don’t have the luxury to say we don’t want to watch another slave movie. If we want to understand, then it’s important to watch as much and celebrate as much,” Hinds said.
Click the link below to hear the entire interview. Missed the first episode of Underground? Click here to get caught up before Wednesday’s episode.
Do you agree with Aisha’s statements?
WGN America's 'Underground' Screening
1. Alano Miller1 of 13
2. Aldis Hodge2 of 13
3. Adina Porter3 of 13
4. Tommy Davidson and his wife.4 of 13
5. Allison Holker5 of 13
6. Aldis Hodge and Jurnee Bell6 of 13
7. Amirah Vann7 of 13
8. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend8 of 13
9. Toby Nichols and Christopher Meloni9 of 13
10. Laz Alonso10 of 13
11. Malcolm Jamal Warner11 of 13
12. Mykelti Williamson12 of 13
13. The cast of 'Underground'13 of 13
