Aisha Hinds On ‘Underground’: ‘We Have No Choice But To Support’ Projects About Slavery

3/14/17- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with the newest star of WGN America’s Underground, Aisha Hinds, to talk about her role as Harriet Tubman and how important a slave narrative will always be to African-Americans.

What do you say to people who criticize slave films/series?

“It’s understandable. We’re inundated with imagery that continues to feel like we’re being demoralized. What I try to tell people is listen, we don’t have the luxury to say we don’t want to watch another slave movie. If we want to understand, then it’s important to watch as much and celebrate as much,” Hinds said.

Click the link below to hear the entire interview. Missed the first episode of Underground? Click here to get caught up before Wednesday’s episode.

Do you agree with Aisha’s statements?

