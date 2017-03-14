TJMS
Oprah Hints That Mavis May Pick Up A Drug Habit…And A Man?

Foxy NC staff
The season premiere of Greenleaf airs tomorrow, March 15th and Oprah. who serves as the executive producer and cast member on the hit show as Mavis McCready, talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about why she decided to give her character a few issues this season.


“I was looking at some of the episodes from last year and I was thinking, Mavis is boring me. She needs a drug habit or a man. So we’re going to bring her back and she has both. Everybody is involved in a mess this year,” Oprah said.

How is Greenleaf different from the Oprah Winfrey Show?

“I spent half of my life looking at stories and trying to explore them in a way where people can see the best and worst of themselves, and now I get to explore that with drama. You can say a lot through drama…it took me a 100 episodes to do that with talk.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.


 

Greenleaf airs Wednesdays on OWN at 10p EST.

(Photo Source: Courtesy of OWN Network)

