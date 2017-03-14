TJMS
Home > TJMS

Fat Man’s Corner: Creme de la Creme French Toast

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

3/14/17- Lavell Crawford may not be as big as he once was, but that doesn’t mean his former fat man thoughts have changed — much. Listen below to hear what he dreamed about last night.

Fat Man's Corner , Funny Chair , Lavell Crawford

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Fat Man’s Corner: Creme de la Creme French Toast

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 13 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Rasheeda To Go…
 14 hours ago
Skai Jackson Serves Up Young Hollywood Style At…
 1 day ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Serayah Steps Out In Stripes…
 1 day ago
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Celeb Parents Walked The Orange Carpet With Their…
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Show Us How…
 1 day ago
Tyra Banks Takes Over Nick Cannon’s Post On…
 1 day ago
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Cancel Baltimore Concert
 1 day ago
Never Seen Before Footage Of Michael Brown On…
 2 days ago
SportsCenter’s Tribute To ‘A Different World’ Is Giving…
 2 days ago
‘Go Back to the Fields of Alabama’: Racist…
 2 days ago
Rest In Power: Sister Sledge Singer Joni Dies…
 2 days ago
Chicago Newspaper Blasted Over Story About Chance The…
 2 days ago
Photos