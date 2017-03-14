DOJ & Mississippi School District Settle Decades-Old Desegregation Battle

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

DOJ & Mississippi School District Settle Decades-Old Desegregation Battle

The Cleveland, Mississippi community can now ‘move forward together,’ DOJ says.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

A five-decade legal battle over public school desegregation in Cleveland, Mississippi—which resurfaced last year—appears to have reached a final resolution.

The Department of Justice announced Monday that U.S. District Court Judge Debra M. Brown approved a joint settlement to desegregate the city’s middle and high schools.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Tom Wheeler said the agreement “allows the community to move forward together.” He added that the accord shows both sides share a “commitment to high quality equal educational opportunities for all Cleveland students.”

The approved desegregation plan involves consolidating Cleveland’s middle and high schools for the beginning of the 2017 – 2018 school year. The district will remain under court supervision.

Under the agreement, both sides withdrew alternative desegregation proposals, and the school district also withdrew its pending appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Last year, the school board, divided along racial lines, voted to appeal Brown’s desegregation order. Three White members voted in favor of appealing, while its Black members wanted to accept the court’s plan.

Opponents of the court’s order warned that it would trigger another round of White flight from the historically White high school, which they argued said achieved integration without government involvement.

In the 1960s and 70s, school desegregation caused widespread White flight in Mississippi’s Delta region. According to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger, outside of Cleveland, only four of 22 other districts in the  region have student bodies less than 80 percent African-American.

SOURCE: Department of Justice, Clarion-Ledger

SEE ALSO:

Numbers Show Growing Disparities 62 Years After Brown Vs. Board of Education

Last Lawyer From Brown v. Board of Ed Dies At 91

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

46 photos Launch gallery

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Continue reading Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 22 mins ago
Celebrities Who Regret Going Under The Knife
 3 hours ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 15 hours ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 15 hours ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 16 hours ago
Kerry Washington’s Adorable New Movie Role
 21 hours ago
‘Greenleaf’ Star Greg Alan Williams Says The Show…
 21 hours ago
Kanye West’s Cousin Ricky Anderson Suffers Tragedy
 22 hours ago
Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Fishburne Arrested
 23 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Rasheeda To Go…
 1 day ago
Skai Jackson Serves Up Young Hollywood Style At…
 2 days ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Serayah Steps Out In Stripes…
 2 days ago
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Celeb Parents Walked The Orange Carpet With Their…
 2 days ago
Photos