Can Kirk Franklin Guess These Celebrities’ Stage Names?

Here’s what we know. Kirk Franklin has been in the industry for 25 years. And since his first album debuted in 1992, Gospel’s hype man has worked with everyone from R. Kelly, Cheryl ‘Salt’ James and Pharrell Williams to more recently Chance The Rapper and Kanye West.

We test out Kirk’s knowledge of some of Hollywood and music’s biggest names. Can he name Caryn Johnson, Stevland Judkins, Eric Bishop’s and a few more of his celebrity friends’ stage names? Watch below and see!

Your browser does not support iframes.



Whose name surprised you the most?