Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’ Season Two

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’ Season Two

This announcement just made summer 2017 all the way lit!

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Last fall HBO’s hit series Insecure became a cultural phenomenon practically as soon as it premiered. It quickly landed repeated spots on critic’s lists for 2016’s best shows and even garnered series creator and star Issa Rae a Golden Globe nomination. The ratings were great, the buzz was even better and the social media numbers courtesy of #BlackTwitter were through the roof, making a second season a no-brainer. Now, Issa Rae gave fans the news they have been waiting for since the season finale, as she announced the second season premiere date on Twitter.

If you’ve been dying to find out about the relationship situations with Issa, Lawrence, Molly and Daniel, be sure to make room on your calendar for Sunday nights this July. Issa Rae surprised Insecure fans when she revealed in a video on her Twitter account that the HBO comedy would officially return to TV screens on July 23, for what is sure to be an explosive season, if the season one finale is any indication.

You can take a look at Issa’s video reveal BELOW:

While she doesn’t reveal any of the juicy details of the Issa/Lawrence breakup or where Molly currently stands on her quest for love, she has provided us with enough anticipation to hold us over until the summer premiere. Insecure is officially back ya’ll!

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2931895/kerry-washingtons-cars-3/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2931884/greenleaf-actor-gregory-williams-own/

Celebrity News , entertainment news , HBO , insecure hbo , insecure series , Issa Rae , TV news

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’ Season Two

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 4 hours ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 4 hours ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 5 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 12 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 24 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Rasheeda To Go…
 1 day ago
Skai Jackson Serves Up Young Hollywood Style At…
 1 day ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Serayah Steps Out In Stripes…
 1 day ago
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Celeb Parents Walked The Orange Carpet With Their…
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Show Us How…
 1 day ago
Tyra Banks Takes Over Nick Cannon’s Post On…
 2 days ago
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Cancel Baltimore Concert
 2 days ago
Never Seen Before Footage Of Michael Brown On…
 2 days ago
SportsCenter’s Tribute To ‘A Different World’ Is Giving…
 2 days ago
Photos