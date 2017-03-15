White House Says Trump Paid $38 Million In Federal Taxes In 2005

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

White House Says Trump Paid $38 Million In Federal Taxes In 2005

The news came before Rachel Maddow said that she would reveal the president's tax returns on her MSNBC show Tuesday.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

A White House official said Tuesday that President Donald Trump paid $38 million in taxes back in 2005 ahead of a MSNBC report on the “The Rachel Maddow Show” about his returns, reports CNN.

From CNN:

The $38 million was in addition to “paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes,” a White House official said ahead of an anticipated MSNBC news report about the returns.

…Trump had promised during the presidential campaign to release his returns — which every presidential nominee in modern times has made into a precedent — after the conclusion of a routine audit, but the White House has not spelled out when exactly that would be. More recently, aides have suggested that since he won the election, he would not release his returns.

…In October, The New York Times obtained a single year’s return anonymously that showed that Trump declared a $916 million loss and lists tax benefits he used after a turbulent financial period for him in the early 1990s. The paper, citing tax experts, said Trump could have used his loss to cancel out an equivalent amount of taxable income for nearly two decades.

DCReport.org founder David Cay Johnston claimed that his site received two pages of Trump’s 2005 Form 1040 — which Johnston also said was sent through the U.S. Postal Service — on Maddow’s MSNBC show Tuesday, reports NBC News.

SOURCE: CNN, NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Trump Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over Taxes After Russian Dossier Claims

Donald Trump Offers Tax Reform After Getting Busted For Not Paying Taxes

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

35 photos Launch gallery

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Continue reading Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown


 

 

 

Donald Trump , Donald Trump Tax Returns , Donald Trump White House , federal taxes

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 22 mins ago
Celebrities Who Regret Going Under The Knife
 3 hours ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 15 hours ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 15 hours ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 16 hours ago
Kerry Washington’s Adorable New Movie Role
 21 hours ago
‘Greenleaf’ Star Greg Alan Williams Says The Show…
 21 hours ago
Kanye West’s Cousin Ricky Anderson Suffers Tragedy
 22 hours ago
Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Fishburne Arrested
 23 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Rasheeda To Go…
 1 day ago
Skai Jackson Serves Up Young Hollywood Style At…
 2 days ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Serayah Steps Out In Stripes…
 2 days ago
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Celeb Parents Walked The Orange Carpet With Their…
 2 days ago
Photos