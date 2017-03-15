TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Thomas Hocutt

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

The case of Hocutt v. Wilson occurred this month in 1933 in North Carolina and is reportedly the first attempt to integrate a higher learning institution. While the matter was unsuccessful, it laid the  groundwork for the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision some two decades later.

Thomas Hocutt, then a 24-year-old student at what is now known as North Carolina Central University, tried to enter the University of North Carolina’s school of pharmacy which only admitted white students at the time. The matter was taken up by local Black lawyers Conrad Pearson and Cecil McCoy with the NAACP also getting involved.

While Pearson and McCoy began the initial steps of the case, the pair reached out to NAACP General Secretary Walter Francis White for financial help. The NAACP lent support by having William Hastie lead the trial portion of the case. Durham, a generally progressive southern city, was divided on Hocutt’s case and felt it was disruptive to accepted societal norms of the time.

The attorneys knew that the case was largely impossible to win, but thought it would set some precedent. The case was ultimately thrown out after Hocutt failed to produce a transcript. But according to documents filed at the Library of Congress, Hocutt’s college president would not release his transcript.

The case helped spurn similar cases across the South and brought Pearson and McCoy into the forefront of the growing civil right rights movement.

The Brown v. Board of Education ruling in 1954 made the “separate but equal” doctrine of segregated schools unconstitutional.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of <a href="http://blackamericaweb.com/category/little-known-black-history-facts">Little Known Black History Facts. </a>

Brown v. Board of Ed. , Little Known Black History Fact , segregation

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 22 mins ago
Celebrities Who Regret Going Under The Knife
 3 hours ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 15 hours ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 15 hours ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 16 hours ago
Kerry Washington’s Adorable New Movie Role
 21 hours ago
‘Greenleaf’ Star Greg Alan Williams Says The Show…
 21 hours ago
Kanye West’s Cousin Ricky Anderson Suffers Tragedy
 22 hours ago
Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Fishburne Arrested
 23 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Rasheeda To Go…
 1 day ago
Skai Jackson Serves Up Young Hollywood Style At…
 2 days ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Serayah Steps Out In Stripes…
 2 days ago
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Celeb Parents Walked The Orange Carpet With Their…
 2 days ago
Photos