Tamar And Vince Clear Up All The Rumors On ‘Wendy’

Foxy NC staff
Tamar Braxton and her husband Vincent Herbert appeared on The Wendy Williams Show this week. They were in a talkative mood, apparently, because they dished on ALL the rumors and drama they’ve been surrounded by in the last few months.

Outside baby? Check. ‘Real’ drama? Check. Vince’s weight loss? Check. Toni and Birdman? Check.  With the Season 6 of Braxton Family Values returning on WEtv on Thursday, March 16 at 9 p.m., could they just have been selling their relationship or are they truly happy? Check out the video and decide for yourself.


A sneak peak at Braxton Family Values: 


Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn't End Well

12 photos Launch gallery

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn't End Well

Continue reading Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn’t End Well

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn't End Well

Black celebrity couples , Braxton family , reality couple , Tamar Braxton , Vince Herbert

