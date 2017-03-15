Jewel Thief Doris Payne Arrested Again

Unrepentant jewel thief Doris Payne has been arrested again. But this time, it’s not for a new theft. The 86-year-old Payne was arrested on a failure to a appear warrant for an earlier theft at Atlanta’s Perimeter Mall.

Doris Payne, the jewel thief who’s stolen about $2 million worth over the last six decades, was arrested Monday by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit.

The 86-year-old was wanted on a bench warrant after missing a court date earlier this month.

She told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution a few hours after missing the appearance that she’s been ill.

“I ain’t runnin’,” she said in a phone interview. “Medically, I was not able to go.”

She was arrested at her Atlanta home without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

She’s been dealing with severe pain, trouble with balance and draining tests related to a lump in her neck. It could be cancer, she said.

Payne has been open about her habits of theft, which she detailed in a documentary called, “The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.”

