TJMS
Home > TJMS

Jewel Thief Doris Payne Arrested Again

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

 

Unrepentant jewel thief Doris Payne has been arrested again. But this time, it’s not for a new theft. The 86-year-old Payne was arrested on a failure to a appear warrant for an earlier theft at Atlanta’s Perimeter Mall.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports:

Doris Payne, the jewel thief who’s stolen about $2 million worth over the last six decades, was arrested Monday by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit.

The 86-year-old was wanted on a bench warrant after missing a court date earlier this month.

She told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution a few hours after missing the appearance that she’s been ill.

“I ain’t runnin’,” she said in a phone interview. “Medically, I was not able to go.”

She was arrested at her Atlanta home without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

She’s been dealing with severe pain, trouble with balance and draining tests related to a lump in her neck. It could be cancer, she said.

Payne has been open about her habits of theft, which she detailed in a documentary called, “The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.”

PHOTO: AP

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

black women , crime , Doris Payne , famous criminals , jewel theives

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Jewel Thief Doris Payne Arrested Again

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 8 hours ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 8 hours ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 9 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 16 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Rasheeda To Go…
 1 day ago
Skai Jackson Serves Up Young Hollywood Style At…
 2 days ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Serayah Steps Out In Stripes…
 2 days ago
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Celeb Parents Walked The Orange Carpet With Their…
 2 days ago
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Show Us How…
 2 days ago
Tyra Banks Takes Over Nick Cannon’s Post On…
 2 days ago
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Cancel Baltimore Concert
 2 days ago
Never Seen Before Footage Of Michael Brown On…
 2 days ago
SportsCenter’s Tribute To ‘A Different World’ Is Giving…
 2 days ago
Photos