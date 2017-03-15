Entertainment News
Beyonce Wants Miss Tina To Stop Doing Corny Jokes Like This One

Karen Clark
Aretha Franklin And Ron Isley In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

We love Miss Tina’s corny jokes! Well, apparently her oldest daughter doesn’t and has been trying to get the jokes to stop.

Have a seat, Beyonce! The jokes are here to stay!

 

Good Morning Sunshines❤️Happy Thursday.

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

