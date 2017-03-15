Beyonce Wants Miss Tina To Stop Doing Corny Jokes Like This One

We love Miss Tina’s corny jokes! Well, apparently her oldest daughter doesn’t and has been trying to get the jokes to stop.
Have a seat, Beyonce! The jokes are here to stay!
Celebrities Who Regret Going Under The Knife
6 photos Launch gallery
Celebrities Who Regret Going Under The Knife
1. Victoria Beckham1 of 6
2. Patti LaBelle2 of 6
3. Kourtney Kardashian3 of 6
4. K. Michelle4 of 6
5. Draya Michele5 of 6
6. Kim Kardashian West6 of 6
Follow Karen Clark on Social Media
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours