SWV Biopic Is In The Works…Will You Watch?

On the heels of the successful New Edition movie, SWV members are revealing that their biopic is on the way.

Coko mentioned in a recent interview that, “We’re actually in talks [for] a SWV biopic, so stay tuned….There’s so much that people don’t know.”

Lelee added that, “Everyone’s interested.”

