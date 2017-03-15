Entertainment News
While You’re Focused On Basketball, There’s A Chicken Tenders Tournament Going On

Karen Clark
Tim's cover on the best cheap eats, starting with Beltsville, Remington's

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Now, HERE’S a tournament we can get into.

Someone created this genius Chicken Tenders Tournament bracket.

 

But who decided that Buffalo Wild Wings had better tenders than Bojangles’???

 

Chicken Tenders

