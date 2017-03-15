‘Black-ish’ Star Shares Throwback Video Of Herself Trying To Hit Beyonce’s Notes

We know her as Diane, the sometimes sinister twin on the hit show Black-ish. Well, she just shared the most adorable throwback video of herself singing Beyonce’s Love On Top.
Celebrity Men With Women’s First Names
5 photos Launch gallery
Celebrity Men With Women’s First Names
1. Adrian PetersonSource:Adrian Peterson Instagram 1 of 5
2. Marilyn MansonSource:AP 2 of 5
3. Jamie FoxxSource:PR 3 of 5
4. Sidney PortierSource:PR 4 of 5
5. Actor Courtney B. Vance5 of 5
Follow Karen Clark on Social Media
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours