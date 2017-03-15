Nikita Deveraux :: Top Women Of Excellence

Nikita Devereaux is a Business Productivity Consultant who inspires companies and individuals to LIVE & WORK smarter – through the application of virtual teams and technologies. Her company, SIMPLY VIRTUAL™ helps leaders and organizations leverage people and technology to build, lead and manage high performing flexible teams.

Ms. Devereaux is a champion of small business who believes in giving back to her community. She was a teen mom from Detroit who overcame tough personal circumstances to build a thriving business. Nikita serves on the Boards of the Charlotte Mecklenburg BLACK CHAMBER of Commerce and the McCrorey YMCA. She taught Junior Achievement to CMS 3rd graders and led the Corporate Partnership initiative for the Charlotte Metrolina Chapter of PMI for three years. Largely due to her volunteer work in the community, Nikita was recognized at PMI’s 30 year celebration. In 2016, her company, SIMPLY VIRTUAL™ was also nominated for the City of Charlotte’s Crowns of Enterprise Award.

Nikita lives in South Charlotte, where in her spare time, she enjoys running, cycling and hiking with her fun loving Schnauzer-Terrier mix, Scotty.

