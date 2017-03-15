TJMS
The Republicans Are Losing Their Mind – Find Out Why

Foxy NC staff
3/15/17- Roland Martin talks to Florida Congressman Val Demings about just how much the Republicans are losing it over Donald Trump’s new healthcare plan.

“The Republicans now put forth a plan, if it had been a good thing it would’ve been a Trump plan. It would particularity hurt the people in Florida. It’s chaos on the Republican side of the hall,” Demings said.

