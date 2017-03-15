The Republicans Are Losing Their Mind – Find Out Why

3/15/17- Roland Martin talks to Florida Congressman Val Demings about just how much the Republicans are losing it over Donald Trump’s new healthcare plan.

“The Republicans now put forth a plan, if it had been a good thing it would’ve been a Trump plan. It would particularity hurt the people in Florida. It’s chaos on the Republican side of the hall,” Demings said.

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: