The Importance Of Continuing The Investigation In Ferguson

3/15/17- Rev. Al Sharpton talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the newest video evidence that suggest Mike Brown didn’t commit a burglary as the police suggested in 2014.

“Why wasn’t the public shown this in the first place. They say it’s irrelevant to the case. If he didn’t steal the cigarillos then whey did they call the police? Why did Officer Wilson project him as some out of control kid? They wanted to smear Michael Brown. That’s why we must continue the investigation,” Sharpton said.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: