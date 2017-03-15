TJMS
Is Rick Fox Merle Dandridge’s New Love Interest On ‘Greenleaf’?

Foxy NC staff
The season premiere of the second season of Greenleaf airs today, March 15th and Merle Dandridge talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about what fans can expect from this season, the rumors of Rick Fox joining the cast as her new love interest and just how much the cast is a family off-screen.

“You ain’t ready. It’s going to be pretty off the chain. Last year Gigi went about taking the lid off of everything and now she has to live with it.”

On the relationship she has with the cast:

“We’re definitely a family. Those things that you see on-screen, they spill off the screen. We respect them and we love them. What they bring to this screen…we’re extremely blessed to have a wonderful story to tell. I love learning from my on-screen family.”

Greenleaf airs Wednesdays on OWN at 10p EST.

Greenleaf airs Wednesdays on OWN at 10p EST.


 

