Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Cardi B Is Giving Us 90’s Fashion Realness During A Photoshoot With The Source

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Love And Hip Hop Atlanta star Cardi B took a quick break during her interview with Source Magazine to pose in some 90’s retrowear. Cardi took us down memory lane wearing a Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, light colored jeans and some classic Timberlands. This is such a flashback to 90’s New York fashion!

Her hair was swooped up in a cute ponytail (with the baby hair gelled down on the sides – yes!) and sported some “round-the-way-girl” bamboo earrings to complete her 90’s look.

Cardi was on set to interview with Source Magazine’s “HERVoice” to talk about her career as an artist and the her biggest turn-offs about men. She also chatted about what it’s like to be a female artist in a male-dominated business.

Check out what Cardi had to say from her days of mixtapes to her newly released album, Gansta B*tch Music vol.2.

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Cardi B. Gives Us Grown Woman Style In Head To Toe Gucci

Cardi B, Big Sean & More “Secure The Bag”

Cardi B. Serves Some Serious Style In Gucci

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

Continue reading 10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

<a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/cardi+b"><strong>Cardi B</strong></a> recently announced that <a href="https://globalgrind.com/4212021/guess-who-just-quit-love-hip-hop-new-york/">she would not be returning to <em>Love & Hip Hop: New York</em></a> after the current season. The larger than life star’s departure is bittersweet for fans who’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to one of 2016’s most sought-after personalities. In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality royalty.      


 

 

#HERVoice , 90s fashion , cardi b , Editorial , fashion , love and hip hop atlanta , photo shoot , Source Magazine , style , Tommy Hilfiger

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Guess Who’s Returning For Season Finale
 40 mins ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 3 hours ago
27 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (3/11/-3/17)
 7 hours ago
8 Black Celebs Mixed With Irish
 10 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Frankie Vargas’ Killer Got Captured By…
 11 hours ago
Evening Minute: Black Twitter Has Words For Man…
 12 hours ago
Instead Of Having A Birthday Party, This Chicago…
 14 hours ago
#LetThemDie: Twitter Snaps Off On Trump For Cutting…
 15 hours ago
Evening Minute: Nation Of Islam Confronts Asian Store…
 17 hours ago
GET THE LOOK: 3 Trendy Plus Size Outfits…
 18 hours ago
Watch Xscape Sing Together For The First Time…
 19 hours ago
Iyanla Vanzant Calls Keyshia Cole’s Sister Neffe A…
 19 hours ago
7 Black People Who Are Begging For A…
 20 hours ago
Aspiring Model Killed On Train Tracks During Photo Shoot
 23 hours ago
Photos