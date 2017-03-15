Lifestyle
Kerry Washington Designs A Bag To Promote Financial Empowerment For Abuse Victims

Hello Beautiful Staff
Scandal star Kerry Washington has teamed up with Aquatalia to create a designer bag in support of ending domestic violence. With the approach of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April, this couldn’t have come at a better time. The bag design is part of Allstate Foundation‘s program, Purple Purse, that focuses on financial empowerment of abuse victims.

Bloomingdales will have the exclusive purse on their website and their New York City location on 59th Street for $595.00. All of the proceeds of sales will go towards ending domestic violence through the Purple Purse nonprofit for victims and survivors.

“I’ve been working to help end gender-based violence for some time, and fashion is something I’m very passionate about, so it was the perfect way to combine two areas of interest,” Kerry tells WWD. For the past three years, the Scandal actress has designed bags for the Purple Purse organization. Financial empowerment for victims is at the center of the project for reasons many aren’t aware of when it comes to abusive relationships. “I never knew what financial abuse was before I started working with Allstate and Purple Purse, because the wounds are so invisible. It’s the number-one reason women don’t leave abusive relationships and it occurs in 99 percent of all cases of domestic violence.”

Get more information on domestic violence and the vision of Purple Purse here.

