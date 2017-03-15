Prayers Up: Viral Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee Is Fighting For Her Life

Felicia “Auntie Fee” O’Dell, who made us smile with her viral cooking videos, is reportedly on life support after suffering a massive heart attack.
Auntie Fee posted an update this weekend informing her fans she wasn’t feeling “too well.”
Fans immediately began to leave prayers under the status, which eventually tuned into ‘RIP’ comments after TMZ falsely reported the Youtube cooking sensation died following an alleged report from Auntie Fee’s nephew Sosten Price.
There is been no update on Auntie Fee’s condition, keep your prayers up.
RELATED STORIES:
Auntie Fee Hilariously Schools & Reads Sherri Shepherd While Frying Up Some Pork Chops [NSFW]
Blac Chyna Is Back To Showing Off Cooking Skills On Social Media
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
10 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 10
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 10
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 10
4. “You have distracted from my creative process”4 of 10
5. “Ima let you finish….”5 of 10
6. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”6 of 10
7. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”7 of 10
8. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”8 of 10
9. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”9 of 10
10. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”10 of 10
comments – Add Yours