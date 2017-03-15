Concerns About Race Relations Hit Record High

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Concerns About Race Relations Hit Record High

Americans who say they’re worried about racial tension reached 42 percent—the highest since Gallup polling began on the issue. Democrats are more concerned than Republicans.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

For a third consecutive year, a Gallup poll reports a significant increase in concerns about race relations. The research group said 42 percent of American worry a “great deal” that racial tension is running too high. That’s a 7 percent increase from 2016 and a new record in Gallup’s 17-year trend.

Concern about race relations bottomed out in 2010, which was a continuation of a decline that began near the end of George W. Bush’s presidency.

The numbers began to skyrocket by 2014. In that year, 17 percent of respondents expressed serious concerns. In 2015, 28 percent said they were worried about race relations, and last year it reached 35 percent.

Gallup researchers said the surge likely stems from the high-profile police killings of unarmed Black men, nationwide protests about those killings and the fatal shootings of police officers in Dallas and Baton Rouge.

They also pointed a guilty finger at President Donald Trump, who’s campaign rhetoric drew the support of White nationalist groups.

According to Gallup, Democrats express the greatest worry about race relations, which has risen by 33 percent in the three-year span to reach 59 percent.

Concern among Republicans, on the other hand, increased sharply between 2014 and 2015, but has leveled off at 29 percent.

SOURCE:  Gallup

SEE ALSO:

Have Race Relations & Community Police Relations Worsened Since Obama Took Office?

People Of Color Race To Buy Guns Amid Fear Of Trump Presidency

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Gallup Poll , race relations , racial tension

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 5 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 8 hours ago
Uh Oh! Fan Claims Miguel Sexually Assaulted Her
 9 hours ago
The Internet Freaks Out Over A Bungee-Jumping Will…
 19 hours ago
Bow Wow Jumps Into The Snoop VS Trump…
 20 hours ago
Prayers Up: Viral Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee Is…
 22 hours ago
'I Have A Dream' Foundation - Los Angeles Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary And Annual Dreamer Dinner - Red Carpet
‘Black-ish’ Star Shares Throwback Video Of Herself Trying…
 1 day ago
Tim's cover on the best cheap eats, starting with Beltsville, Remington's
While You’re Focused On Basketball, There’s A Chicken…
 1 day ago
Floyd Mayweather's 40th Birthday Celebration - Arrivals
SWV Biopic Is In The Works…Will You Watch?
 1 day ago
Aretha Franklin And Ron Isley In Concert - Detroit, MI
Beyonce Wants Miss Tina To Stop Doing Corny…
 1 day ago
Celebrities Who Regret Going Under The Knife
 1 day ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 2 days ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 2 days ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 2 days ago
Photos