The Internet Freaks Out Over A Bungee-Jumping Will Smith’s Striking Resemblance To Uncle Phil

The photo definitely makes you do a double-take!

Danielle Jennings
Sometimes a photo can really create an optical illusion, making you think you see something that’s not actually present. That is exactly what a new picture of Will Smith is doing, by causing the Internet to freak out because of his striking resemblance to Uncle Phil from his former sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

While bungee-jumping Will Smith took a picture of himself upside down in the act and he looks so similar to the Uncle Phil character that James Avery played on the hit 90s show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, that fans are losing it. The photo began to make the rounds on social media earlier this week and many were totally shocked at the almost uncanny resemblance between the two former co-stars.

It seems that while Will was fulfilling a life-long dream of bungee-jumping, he probably didn’t think that it would be overshadowed by him twinning with Uncle Phil, the late, great James Avery who passed away on New Year’s Eve in 2013.

You can take a look at the jaw-dropping photo BELOW:

Tell us what you think Beauties, do you see Will Smith’s resemblance to Uncle Phil? Sound off below!

 

