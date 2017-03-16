Radio One
Chirl Girl :: Top Women Of Excellence

Tami LaTrell
Women of Excellence

Chirl Girl, Radio One, Inc. – Charlotte Local Host & Producer for The Tom Joyner Morning Show, Get Up Morning with Erica Campbell, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, On-Air Personality (Old School 105.3)

The Chirl Girl Show can be heard Sundays, 10am-3pm on Old School 105.3 WOSF, the highest-ranking Urban Adult Contemporary radio station in the Queen City and on weekdays co-hosting The Tom Joyner Morning Show, while also producing Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell on Praise 100.9 WPZS and the Rickey Smiley Show on 92.7 The Block WQNC. In the past, Chirl has worked extensively with V101.9, WBAV and Steve Harvey, as well as Power 98, WPEG. Chirl was also the 1st African-American to host a show on Charlotte’s #1 County station, WSOC. The Mid-Day Diva has been honored for her work by NABFEM and BET has recognized Chirl Girl for being a “Black Girl Who Rocks!” She has been on stage with The Afro American Children’s Theater and The NC Black Repertory Company and is also a proud alumnus of the NC School of the Arts and UNC- Chapel Hill.

