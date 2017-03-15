Radio One
Home > Radio One

LaToya Broadie :: 2017 Radio One Charlotte Women Of Excellence

Tami LaTrell
Leave a comment

women of excellence photos

Source: I1 / I1


LaToya Broadie, Radio One, Inc. – Charlotte Director of Marketing & Promotions

LaToya Whitt Broadie is Director of Marketing & Promotions for Radio One, Inc. – Charlotte (Old School 105.3, Praise 100.9, 92.7 The Block). In this position, she manages the creative imaging and development of events and promotions for the Radio One, Inc. Charlotte cluster. She also serves as the legal liaison between the Charlotte market and Radio One’s corporate legal department.

LaToya has enjoyed 23 years in radio marketing and promotions and has received numerous awards and accolades for her work in the industry. She has worked as a freelance project coordinator and consultant, served on local political public relations committees and on the City of Charlotte MLK Events committee. Over the years she has also served on other various committees and volunteered with numerous organizations. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

LaToya received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Elon University. She is the wife of Brian Broadie and proud mother to daughter, Kendall and son, Braylon.

LaToya Brodie , Women of Excellence

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading LaToya Broadie :: 2017 Radio One Charlotte Women Of Excellence

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Internet Freaks Out Over A Bungee-Jumping Will…
 8 hours ago
Bow Wow Jumps Into The Snoop VS Trump…
 9 hours ago
'I Have A Dream' Foundation - Los Angeles Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary And Annual Dreamer Dinner - Red Carpet
‘Black-ish’ Star Shares Throwback Video Of Herself Trying…
 14 hours ago
Tim's cover on the best cheap eats, starting with Beltsville, Remington's
While You’re Focused On Basketball, There’s A Chicken…
 16 hours ago
Floyd Mayweather's 40th Birthday Celebration - Arrivals
SWV Biopic Is In The Works…Will You Watch?
 16 hours ago
Aretha Franklin And Ron Isley In Concert - Detroit, MI
Beyonce Wants Miss Tina To Stop Doing Corny…
 17 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 18 hours ago
Celebrities Who Regret Going Under The Knife
 20 hours ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 1 day ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 1 day ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 1 day ago
Kerry Washington’s Adorable New Movie Role
 2 days ago
‘Greenleaf’ Star Greg Alan Williams Says The Show…
 2 days ago
Kanye West’s Cousin Ricky Anderson Suffers Tragedy
 2 days ago
Photos