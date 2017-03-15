LaToya Broadie :: 2017 Radio One Charlotte Women Of Excellence

LaToya Whitt Broadie is Director of Marketing & Promotions for Radio One, Inc. – Charlotte (Old School 105.3, Praise 100.9, 92.7 The Block). In this position, she manages the creative imaging and development of events and promotions for the Radio One, Inc. Charlotte cluster. She also serves as the legal liaison between the Charlotte market and Radio One’s corporate legal department.

LaToya has enjoyed 23 years in radio marketing and promotions and has received numerous awards and accolades for her work in the industry. She has worked as a freelance project coordinator and consultant, served on local political public relations committees and on the City of Charlotte MLK Events committee. Over the years she has also served on other various committees and volunteered with numerous organizations. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

LaToya received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Elon University. She is the wife of Brian Broadie and proud mother to daughter, Kendall and son, Braylon.

