TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: White Rose Mission

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

In the late 1800’s, young Black girls and women looking to escape the dearth of opportunities for education and jobs in the south traveled north. In New York, the White Rose Mission was established by a pair of Black women activists who saw a need to subvert the men who often preyed on the new arrivals.

The White Rose Mission, also known as White Rose Home for Colored Working Girls, first opened its doors in 1897 by women authors and activists Victoria Earle Matthews (pictured) and Maritcha Redmond Lyons. 

The Mission was located in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, New York in a region formerly known as San Juan Hill. Poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s first wife, Alice Dunbar Nelson, was also an instrumental figure in helping the Mission along.

The Mission’s main objective was to educate and train attendees for domestic jobs to work for middle-class families as it was one of the few jobs available to them. Despite the remedial nature of the job offerings, the girls and women were exposed to the arts and sciences, including the poetry and writings of Mr. Dunbar.

As the Mission expanded, it began reaching out to all Black families in need of help and education across the region. The building also housed one of the most impressive libraries of African-American literature of the time. The Mission was also a hub for social workers, lecturers and educators in search of a base of operations.

The Mission operated well into the 20th Century, closing its doors in 1984.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of <a href="http://blackamericaweb.com/category/little-known-black-history-facts">Little Known Black History Facts. </a>

Black facts , Black history , Little Known Black History Fact , Victoria Earle

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 5 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 8 hours ago
Uh Oh! Fan Claims Miguel Sexually Assaulted Her
 9 hours ago
The Internet Freaks Out Over A Bungee-Jumping Will…
 19 hours ago
Bow Wow Jumps Into The Snoop VS Trump…
 20 hours ago
Prayers Up: Viral Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee Is…
 22 hours ago
'I Have A Dream' Foundation - Los Angeles Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary And Annual Dreamer Dinner - Red Carpet
‘Black-ish’ Star Shares Throwback Video Of Herself Trying…
 1 day ago
Tim's cover on the best cheap eats, starting with Beltsville, Remington's
While You’re Focused On Basketball, There’s A Chicken…
 1 day ago
Floyd Mayweather's 40th Birthday Celebration - Arrivals
SWV Biopic Is In The Works…Will You Watch?
 1 day ago
Aretha Franklin And Ron Isley In Concert - Detroit, MI
Beyonce Wants Miss Tina To Stop Doing Corny…
 1 day ago
Celebrities Who Regret Going Under The Knife
 1 day ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 2 days ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 2 days ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 2 days ago
Photos