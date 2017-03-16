Uh Oh! Fan Claims Miguel Sexually Assaulted Her

Uh Oh! Fan Claims Miguel Sexually Assaulted Her

Xian Bass claims the singer R&B singer touched her breasts without her consent after taking a fan photo with him during a club appearance.

A fan of Miguel is claiming that he sexually assaulted her.

According to a video and a post she published on social media, Xian Bass claims that the R&B singer touched her breasts without her consent after taking a fan photo with him during a club appearance.

“I love your song ‘Adorn,’” the health and human services student at the University of New Mexico recalled to the singer.

“I’ve made myself orgasm to it many of times, and I love the song — thank you. So cool — we take a selfie, cute little photo, but right after we take the photo, he reaches his hand down my shirt and takes my breast out of my top.”

She continues that she as the incident was happening she froze.

“Dear Miguel, I used to be a fan of your music,” she continued.

“I was a fan of your music until you blatantly disrespected my body in a public place. There is nothing I did or said that warranted this disgusting display of entitlement, rape culture, and male privilege. I approached you respectfully and you still decided my body was not sacred enough to be treated as a human being.”

She also added that the incident was”still embedded”  in her memory.

“The sneer of your lip and salivating mouth is making my stomach turn. I really don’t understand why you would do that to someone who approached you as a fan. I’m beyond disgusted right now. Are you used to treating random female strangers this way? Have you gotten away with this in the past? Well, it stops here and now.”

In her video, she stresses how the incident made her feel and her thoughts about rape culture.

Miguel nor his reps have publicly addressed these allegations to the public.

