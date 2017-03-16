Who’s In Barack Obama’s Final Four

Barack Obama, the former commander-in-chief of swag revealed his NCAA tournament brackets yesterday. He chose Duke, Carolina, Arizona and Kansas to make it to the Final four. He has UNC and Duke going head to head in the championship with UNC winning it all on the men’s side, and the University of Connecticut to take home the trophy on the women’s side.

While in office, Obama would annually fill out a bracket with ESPN. However, Trump turned down an offer to fill out a bracket on the air with ESPN. SAD!!!

Check out his brackets below:

In the spirit of good sportsmanship & good citizenship, here are @barackobama's picks for #MarchMadness 2017: https://t.co/wRuCz6LBvc pic.twitter.com/UrZkpbkZHi — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) March 15, 2017

