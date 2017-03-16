Who’s In Barack Obama’s Final Four

Barack Obama, the former commander-in-chief of swag revealed his NCAA tournament brackets yesterday. He chose Duke, Carolina, Arizona and Kansas to make it to the Final four. He has UNC and Duke going head to head in the championship with UNC winning it all on the men’s side, and the University of Connecticut to take home the trophy on the women’s side.
Must Read Story:
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is The Proud Owner Of A Basketball Team
While in office, Obama would annually fill out a bracket with ESPN. However, Trump turned down an offer to fill out a bracket on the air with ESPN. SAD!!!
Check out his brackets below:
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
10 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 10
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 10
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 10
4. “You have distracted from my creative process”4 of 10
5. “Ima let you finish….”5 of 10
6. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”6 of 10
7. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”7 of 10
8. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”8 of 10
9. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”9 of 10
10. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”10 of 10
comments – Add Yours