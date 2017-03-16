McDonald’s Tweeted About Donald Trump, Called Him ‘Disgusting’ & Said He Has ‘Tiny Hands’

We didn’t see this coming.
McDonald’s corporate account tweeted about Donald Trump this morning and then pinned the tweet to the top of it’s Twitter page.
The tweet was retweeted more than 1,000 times before it was deleted. McDonald’s later tweeted that their account had been hacked.
The Most Expensive Music Videos Of All Time
10 photos Launch gallery
The Most Expensive Music Videos Of All Time
1. Michael and Janet Jackson – Scream1 of 10
2. Madonna – Bedtime Story2 of 10
3. Michael Jackson – Black Or White3 of 10
4. Gwen Stefani – Make Me Like You4 of 10
5. Puff Daddy ft. Biggie – Victory5 of 10
6. MC Hammer – 2 Legit 2 Quit6 of 10
7. Missy Elliot: She’s A Bi**h7 of 10
8. The Fugees – Ready Or Not8 of 10
9. Kanye West – Stronger9 of 10
10. Sisqo – The Thong Song (remix)10 of 10
Follow Karen Clark on Social Media
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours