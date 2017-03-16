McDonald’s Tweeted About Donald Trump, Called Him ‘Disgusting’ & Said He Has ‘Tiny Hands’

We didn’t see this coming.

McDonald’s corporate account tweeted about Donald Trump this morning and then pinned the tweet to the top of it’s Twitter page.

at first i thought this was your classic "employee mistakenly tweets from corporate account" scenario. then McDonalds pinned the tweet pic.twitter.com/B9qj9HzXnm — Nate Goldman (@NateGoldman) March 16, 2017

The tweet was retweeted more than 1,000 times before it was deleted. McDonald’s later tweeted that their account had been hacked.

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark