National
Home > National

McDonald’s Tweeted About Donald Trump, Called Him ‘Disgusting’ & Said He Has ‘Tiny Hands’

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
CHINA-US-ACQUISITIONS-MCDONALDS-CARLYLE-CITIC

Source: NICOLAS ASFOURI / Getty

We didn’t see this coming.

McDonald’s corporate account tweeted about Donald Trump this morning and then pinned the tweet to the top of it’s Twitter page.

The tweet was retweeted more than 1,000 times before it was deleted. McDonald’s later tweeted that their account had been hacked.

 

The Most Expensive Music Videos Of All Time

10 photos Launch gallery

The Most Expensive Music Videos Of All Time

Continue reading McDonald’s Tweeted About Donald Trump, Called Him ‘Disgusting’ & Said He Has ‘Tiny Hands’

The Most Expensive Music Videos Of All Time

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Donald Trump , mcdonald's

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 5 hours ago
Uh Oh! Fan Claims Miguel Sexually Assaulted Her
 6 hours ago
The Internet Freaks Out Over A Bungee-Jumping Will…
 16 hours ago
Bow Wow Jumps Into The Snoop VS Trump…
 17 hours ago
'I Have A Dream' Foundation - Los Angeles Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary And Annual Dreamer Dinner - Red Carpet
‘Black-ish’ Star Shares Throwback Video Of Herself Trying…
 22 hours ago
Tim's cover on the best cheap eats, starting with Beltsville, Remington's
While You’re Focused On Basketball, There’s A Chicken…
 24 hours ago
Floyd Mayweather's 40th Birthday Celebration - Arrivals
SWV Biopic Is In The Works…Will You Watch?
 1 day ago
Aretha Franklin And Ron Isley In Concert - Detroit, MI
Beyonce Wants Miss Tina To Stop Doing Corny…
 1 day ago
Celebrities Who Regret Going Under The Knife
 1 day ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 2 days ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 2 days ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 2 days ago
Kerry Washington’s Adorable New Movie Role
 2 days ago
Photos