BernNadette Stanis’ New Book Reveals Painful Memories As Caregiver To Dying Mother

Foxy NC staff
BerNadette Stanis is best known for her iconic role as Thelma Evans on Good Times. She was the first African American teenager with a major role on a national sitcom. She talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about her new book, The Last Night, about her very close relationship with her mother who suffered from Alzheimer’s, and her responsibility as her caregiver.

“It took me a long time to write it. i was mourning process as I was writing it. I felt like it had to be shared. So many people are going through the care-giving of a love one and they’re going through it in silence.”

Did her Father’s murder trigger the Alzheimers?

“Maybe the stresses of life can bring on something like that. I really believe something like that happened with mine. My mom was 59 and at 63 is when we noticed.”

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

